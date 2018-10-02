Former House Of Reps Deputy Speaker Usman Nafada Wins Gombe PDP Guber Primaries

Published:

Senator Usman Bayero Nafada has defeated 12 other aspirants to emerge winner of the PDP gubernatorial primaries held at the New Banquet Hall of the Gombe State Government House.



Bayero polled 1,104 votes ahead of his closet rival, Jamil Isyaku Gwamna who polled a total of 147 votes.





Announcing the results, the chairman of the election committee, Mr Joe Akaka, said Ahmad Abubakar Walama scored 16 votes, Hassan Muhammadu 16, Bala Bello Tinka 11, General Sylvester Audu 7, Abubakar Bappah 4, Ambassador Haruna Garba 3, Ahmad Goje 2, Alhassan Fawu 2, Umar Bello scored only 1 vote while Abdulkadir Hamma Saleh and Hammadu Abubakar failed to get any vote.



He said the total votes cast is 1, 320 with only 7 votes rendered as invalid.



Senator Bayero who represents Gombe North senatorial district at the National Assembly, was backed by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.



Bayero was said to have striked a deal with Dankwambo to swap their positions in the event the governor failed to clinch the PDP’s presidential ticket, our correspondent learnt.



It was observed that only seven out of the 13 contestants were at the venue when the final results were officially announced.





He was a former Deputy Speaker of the House Of Representatives

