Former CBN Deputy Governor, Adebayo Adelabu Wins Oyo APC Governorship Primary

Published:

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State on Sunday held its governorship congress at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, with former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu, emerging the party’s governorship candidate after other contestants stepped down for him.





Joseph Tegbe, who was touted as Goveror Abiola Ajimobi’s chosen candidate, and other aspirants willingly stepped down from the race, except for Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) who was adamant on a full primary. But as the election began, the Akintola also withdrew from the race.





Adelabu is the grandson of the Ibadan notable politician, Adegoke Adelabu, popularly known as Penkelemesi (peculiar mess).

Share This