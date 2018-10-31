Former Benue State First Lady Dies In Makurdi

Published:

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday commiserated with the family of the first civilian governor of the state, late Aper Aku, whose wife, Mrs Victoria Aku, died passed on at a private hospital in Makurdi.



Mrs Aku was said to have died on Sunday.





Ortom in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua described the deceased as a dependable pillar of support to her late husband who bequeathed lasting legacies to the people of the state during his tenure.





The governor also said that the deceased was a humble and unassuming daughter of the state who cherished farming to the very end of her life.





He prayed that God would grant her loved ones, the entire family and the good people of the state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as grant her soul peaceful eternal rest.

