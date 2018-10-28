Five People Killed In Shiites ,Army Clash In Abuja

Published:

Five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were reportedly killed in a clash with soldiers in Zuba, Gwagwalada area council of the federal capital territory (FCT).



The Shi’ites were in a procession from Suleja, Niger state, to Abuja for a three-day mass protest.



Members of the sect were approaching a military checkpoint near Zuma motor park when the soldiers on duty ordered them to turn back and proceeded to barricade the road.



The group resisted the directive as they engaged the soldiers in an argument which resulted in a commotion.



A witness who pleaded anonymity told TheCable that the Shi’ites resorted to hurling stones at the soldiers.



In the pandemonium, the soldiers were alleged to have opened fire on them, allegedly killing five people in the process.



Abdullahi Musa, IMN spokesperson, alleged that the military took three corpses to Zuba police station, adding that the movement is in the possession of the remaining two bodies.



“I want to assure you that we are not disturbed with this onslaught. The more they kill us, the more people are coming out to protest,” Musa said.

Share This