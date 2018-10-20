Five People Killed As Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler, Wife In Kaduna

Published:

Maiwada Galadima, traditional ruler of Adara ethnic group in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, has been abducted alongside his wife.





A source who disclosed this to a reporter, said Galadima’s driver and four other people were killed during the abduction which happened on Friday.





The incident happened less than 24 hours after violence broke out between Muslim and Christian youth in Kasuwan Magani community, also in Kajuru local government area.





The police said over 50 people were killed in the crisis while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.





Though the abduction of the traditional ruler might not be connected with the violence in Kasuwan Magani, it has has sparked fear among residents.





Maisamari Dio, chairman of Adara Development Association (ADA), spoke about the abduction of the paramount ruler in a telephone interview.





He said the traditional ruler was abducted near Idon village on his way from Kaduna to Kachia.





“Initially thought that it was an armed robbery attack. We thought he was killed, but now it has been confirmed that he and his wife were kidnapped while the driver and four others were killed,” he said.





“We are still gathering more information because it happened this evening.”

