FIFA Bans Ex-Ghanian Football President For Life

World football governing body Fifa has banned former Ghana FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi for life for breaking corruption and bribery rules.





According to FIFA, Nyantakyi is banned from taking part in all football-related activities and the ban takes effect immediately.





The life ban follows extensive investigations by Fifa’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee into the conduct of Nyantakyi who was filmed in an undercover investigation by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.



This brings to a sad the glittering career of the man considered as the most successful GFA President in the history of Ghana football.





Nyantakyi reigned as GFA President for 13 years and rose through the ranks to become the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).





He was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa’s independent Ethics Committee. The ban was later extended for an additional 45 days on September 6.

