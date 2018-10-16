FG To Arraign Senator Adeleke, Four Others Over Alleged Exam Malpractice

Published:





Senator Ademola Adeleke who contested for the Osun State governorship election last month will be arraigned at a Federal High Court Abuja on October 31, 2018, for alleged examination malpractice.





He, along with four others, will face a four-count charge for impersonation and registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State to enable him sit for the June/July 2017 NECO.





Charged with Adeleke are: Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau, principal of the school, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, school Registrar and Dare Samuel Olutope, a teacher. They will be arraigned before Justice I. E. Ekwo.





The police four weeks ago had declared Adeleke, the defeated governorship candidate of PDP in Osun, wanted over the offence and had asked him to report in the office of the Special Investigation Panel for prosecution.

