FG Made N1.16bn From Rail Transportation In Six Months – NBS

The federal government made N1.16bn from rail transportation between January and June 2018, according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).





This was revealed by the NBS in a report released recently where it noted that the revenue was generated from two main revenue sources.





According to the report, N849.01m was made during the period; and cargoes from which about N310.36m was earned.





A further breakdown of the figure shows that out of the N849.01m, N435.96m was generated from passengers in the first quarter of this year.





The balance of N413.05m came from the second quarter.





"Revenue generated from passengers in Q2 2018 was put at N435,965,777 as against N413,057,019 in Q1 2018,” the report read.





"Similarly, revenue generated from goods/cargo in Q2 2018 was put at N159,079,963 as against N151,279,394 in Q1 2018.”

