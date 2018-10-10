FG Drags Ekweremadu, Others To Court For Refusing To Declare Asset

Published:









Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Senator Bassey Akpan, who represents Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District in the senate, have been dragged to the Federal High Court Abuja by the Federal government for offences bordering on their alleged refusal and negligence to declare their assets to the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.





Justice John Tsoho who is presiding over the case, ordered that the charges and other accompanying papers be served to both senators through the Clerk of the National Assembly. He fixed October 22nd hearing of Ekweremadu’s case and November 19th for that of Akpan’s.





The Okoi Obono-Obla-led SPIPRPP had, on behalf of the Federal Government, filed the two separate criminal suits containing two counts each against the senators.

