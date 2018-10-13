FG Delegation Visits Family Of Dapchi Girl Leah Sharibu In Yobe

Published:





The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is discussing with the international community with a view to securing the release of Leah Sharibu and others from Boko Haram.





This was made known by Nigeria’s Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, who led a federal government delegation to the family of Leah on Friday in Dapchi, Yobe state.





The minister said that government had employed both formal and informal channels to ensure that Leah and the two aid workers in captivity were not hurt.





He said, “Government is doing everything possible to ensure that Leah Sharibu and the two aid workers are not hurt and they are returned safely to their families.





“We are appealing to them using both formal and informal channels to spare the lives of these innocent people.





“Mr President is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the safe return of Leah Sharibu and all others in captivity.”





Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, Leah’s mother, appealed to government to further intensify action to free her daughter and the others.





“Save the family from this agony, you should not allow anything to happen to Leah,please,” she said.





The terror group had in September insinuated that it will take the life of Leah, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl with the group, by October.





