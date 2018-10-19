Few Months After Divorce,Ooni Of Ife Marries New Wife

Published:





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has married a new wife who goes by the name Shilekunola Moronke Naomi.





The monarch made this known on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.





In one of his posts, the revered traditional ruler said he "saited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.





"Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.”





It is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe

#Otisese





CKN News gathered that the new wife is a Prophetess/Evangelist and also the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominal ministry in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.

Share This