Few Days After Demise Of Baba Sala Another Popular Yoruba Actor Dies

Another Yoruba Nollywood great, Ajimajasan, has been announced dead barely 11 days after the death of Baba Sala.



Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Ola Omonitan also known as 'Ajimajasan' is dead.



The actor died in the early hours of Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the age of 80.



The actor's first daughter and eldest child, Ajike confirmed the news in a telephone conversation to City People. "Good morning my brother, my dad has gone, he died this morning,” Ajike said.



According to City People, Ajimajasan had been admitted at the University College Hospital where it was discovered that he had been suffering from an enlarged heart, spinal cord problem and prostate cancer.



He was, however, discharged from the hospital earlier in the week before he passed on on Thursday.



Ajimajasan will be remembered for his role in TV drama series, 'Bata Wahala,' which he plays the lead role.



He also has several movies to his credit, one of which is 'Omi Okun.'

