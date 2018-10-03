Femi Fani-Kayode’s Wife Appointed PDP Convention Sub Committtee Member

Published:

Precious Chikwendu, model, actress, former beauty queen and wife of Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been appointed as a member of the PDP Convention Sub-Committee on Welfare.





Femi Fani-Kayode made the disclosure on social media.





He wrote:





“Congratulations to my beautiful wife Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode on her appointment as a member of the PDP Convention Sub-Commitee on Welfare.





“You are a politician now my dear! Welcome to the club. May God guide and protect you. ?????????”





Precious Chikwendu is a 29-year-old indigene of Awka, Anambra State and a graduate of Environmental Science from the University of Calabar. She and her husband Fani-Kayode have four boys – Joshua, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.

