Wednesday, 3 October 2018

Femi Fani-Kayode’s Wife Appointed PDP Convention Sub Committtee Member

Published: October 03, 2018

Precious Chikwendu, model, actress, former beauty queen and wife of Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been appointed as  a member of the PDP Convention Sub-Committee on Welfare.

Femi Fani-Kayode made the disclosure on social media.

He wrote:

“Congratulations to my beautiful wife Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode on her appointment as a member of the PDP Convention Sub-Commitee on Welfare.

“You are a politician now my dear! Welcome to the club. May God guide and protect you. ?????????”

Precious Chikwendu is a 29-year-old indigene of Awka, Anambra State and a graduate of Environmental Science from the University of Calabar. She and her husband  Fani-Kayode have four boys – Joshua, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.

