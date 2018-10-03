Femi Fani-Kayode Blasts Pastor Kumuyi For Visiting Buhari

Published:





Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said he is saddened by the visit of Deeper Life Church senior pastor William Kumuyi to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Kumuyi visited Buhari on Independence Day on Monday.





However, Fani-Kayode has said respected clerics like Kumuyi should not be seen with Buhari while blood is flowing in the country under his rule.





"I see the much-loved and highly respected Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi of Deeper Life (one of the greatest Churches on the African continent and a pioneer Church within the Pentecostal denomination in Nigeria) and his wife felicitating with a man under whose watch more innocent and defenceless Nigerians, and particularly Christians, have been slaughtered than any other in the history of our country,” Fani-Kayode wrote Facebook.





"So much innocent blood has flowed under Buhari yet Pastor Kumuyi is still comfortable with smiling and shaking hands with him and neither has he said one word publicly about Leah Sharibu.





"I and many others are saddened by this. This is all the more so because I happen to love Pastor Kumuyi and the Deeper Life Church.“I always have and I always will. Yet sadly I also feel a deep sense of shame and outrage about this outing.





"For how long must a few of our clerics embarass the Body of Christ and Christendom by bowing before our oppressors and encouraging them to continously torment, afflict and terrorise our people.





Pastor Kumuyi’s photoshoot with Buhari reminds me of the famous picture of Pope Pius X11 shaking hands with and commending Adolf Hitler during the course of World War 11.





"The Catholic Church never lived it down and was compelled to tender a public apology for this grave error almost 50 years later.





et us hope that one day every man and woman of God, whether he or she be a Pastor, Bishop, General Overseer or Archbishop, that has in any way supported, encouraged, applauded or colluded with the evil tyrant that has afflicted, scourged and plagued our land and our people over the last 3 years and six months will find the decency and courage to apologise for it.”

