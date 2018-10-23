Fayose Takes Stomach Infrastructure To EFCC, Feeds Over 150 People, Get Lawyers For Detainees

Published:





The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose who is currently on trial in Lagos took his Stomach Infrastructure to the EFCC office in Lagos yesterday when he provided food for over 150 people (detainees and visitors).





According to his media aide, Lere Olayinka, 'the highly elated detainees jointly sang the National Anthem after their stomachs were adequately serviced'.





'Also, he has secured lawyers for some of the detainees that are in genuine need of legal representation and promised to assist those having challenges in meeting their bail conditions' he said.

