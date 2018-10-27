Fayose Meets Bail Conditions,Sets To Be Release From EFCC Custody On Monday

Published:





Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose will be released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday.





In a post on Twitter on Friday, the media aide to the former governor, Lere Olayinka said Fayose has filed and verified all necessary documents for his bail.





He wrote: “On Governor Fayose bail, as at 2 pm today, all necessary documents were filed before the court and verified.





“Hopefully, he should be out of custody by Monday. We thank Nigerians for their support.”





The former governor was on Wednesday granted N50m bail after being arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun by EFCC on charges of corruption.

