Fayose Did Not Confess To EFCC - Aides

Lere Olayinka, an aide to the immediate past governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose, has dismissed reports that his principal is already opening up on allegations of corruption made against him by the EFCC.





In a statement issued on Friday, the ex-governors aide described such reports as false, misleading and a feeble attempt by the anti-graft agency to sustain its lies and campaign of calumny against Fayose.





He insisted that EFCC had demonstrated that it was out to persecute the former governor because of his criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.





Fayose said: “It is a fact that Fayose wrote to the EFCC on September 10, 2018, notifying the commission of his decision to make himself available on October 16, 2018. The EFCC replied by asking him not to wait till October 16 and that he should come on September 20, 2018.





“Therefore, isn’t it funny that the same EFCC that was desperate to have Fayose report on September 20 is still keeping him in detention, four days after he willingly submitted himself? Isn’t it now clear to all discerning minds that EFCC is only acting as an agent of persecution against perceived enemies of the APC and it is helping to keep Fayose out of circulation as desired by the powers that be?”





Olayinka also charged the public to disregard any report of Fayose saying anything other than demanding that he be charged to court.





“Very soon, the public will still be fed with stories like; Fayose writes a confessional statement and eats it, he weeps in detention, begs to return loots among other familiar lies of the EFCC.





“Nigerians should just ignore the EFCC’s sponsored lies and continue to ask why the anti-graft agency has failed to charge Fayose to court despite the overwhelming evidence it claimed to have,” he added.

