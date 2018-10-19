Fayose Demands Additional Mattress In EFCC Detention

Published:





Embattled former governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has reportedly requested for additional mattress in order to be ”more comfortable” in the custody of the EFCC.





He has been in the custody of the anti-graft agency since Tuesday, October 16, after handing over to Dr Kayode Fayemi, the new governor of the state known as the Fountain of Knowledge.





It was gathered that Fayose requested for another mattress on Thursday while being interrogated by the commission about the N4.685 billion allegedly withdrawn from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).





The former governor is being probed based on allegations he received N1.3bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the then Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro in 2014.





The funds were said to be part of the N4.7bn allegedly handed to Obanikoro by the then National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).





CKN News understands that Fayose admitted knowing a former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro, who ferried N1.299billion slush funds to him in a chartered jet.





It was also learned that the former governor said he has links with Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.





But sources within the commission said Fayose, while being questioned, said sleeping on two mattresses would be more comfortable for him.





"The $5, 377,000 was handed over in cash by Obanikoro to Fayose while the N1.299billion was received by Agbele on Fayose’s behalf in the presence of the ex-minister’s Aide-de-Camp who also accompanied them to the bank,” The Nation newspapers quoted a source as saying.





"From the $5million, Fayose gave his Personal Assistant Agbele about $1million which he exchanged to Naira and paid for properties on behalf of the governor.





"These assets include four in Lagos (N1.1billion) and two in Abuja worth about N500million to N700million.





"The properties, worth N1.8billion, were purchased with the said proceeds of crime.”





It was also gathered that the former governor has been asking the EFCC to charge him to court.





But the EFCC said it would not do that until Fayose without obtaining a statement from him.

