Fayemi Seals Off Buildings Linked To Fayose

The Governor Kayode Fayemi led government of Ekiti has sealed off two buildings allegedly linked to the immediate past governor, Ayodele Fayose, in Ado Ekiti for lack of approved plan and permit.





The state government, through the Ministry of Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, said the erection of the buildings contravened the laws guiding urban renewal regulations of the state government.





The twin duplexes on over six plots of land, with elevated fence, are located at the Government Reservation Area in Ado Ekiti and close to the new Deputy Governor’s lodge located within the Government House.





Fayose has however denied ownership of the buildings, accusing Governor Kayode Fayemi of embarking on vindictive action.





In a statement by his media aide, Idowu Adelusi on Friday, Fayose said, “Governor Fayemi was only acting out of desperation and vengeance over the 2014 shameful electoral defeat.”

