Father Arrested For Sleeping With His Daughter For Two Years

The Lagos state police command have arrested 35-year-old Michael Igbaniba, pictured above, for sleeping with his teenage daughter for two years. Igbanoiba's daughter had gone to report her father to the police at Iso Koko police division in Agege after she couldn't continue to succumb to his sexual demands.





When interrogated, the victim said her father had come to take her from where she stayed with her mother and that she had barely settled into the new home where her father and his new wife were staying on 222 Olaniyi street , New Oko-Oba in Abuke-Egba area of Lagos state, when he started to demand sex from her.





During preliminary investigation, the victim was discovered to have been pregnant at a point but the pregnancy aborted with the assistance of her father. She was said to have reported the issue of the abortion to her church Pastor but was stopped from going to church by her father.





"Initially, he said he would stop paying my school fees if I refused to sleep with him or if I told anyone. I reluctantly allowed him because of my love for education until I could not bear it anymore and also because I was ashamed to reveal it to anybody because he is my father”she said





When interrogated, the suspect admitted to have been sleeping with his daughter.





“I did it because I wanted more children. I was advised by friends to bring her to live with me and my wife, because of our inability to have a child since we got married. By the time she came to live with us, my wife did not get pregnant. The same friends advised I slept with my daughter that my wife would get pregnant in the process” he said





Micahel will be charged to court soon.

