Famous Nigerian Rapper, Naeto C Joins PDP

Nigerian veteran rapper, Naeto C who has been off the music radar for some time now has joined politics and was recently spotted as a member of PDP election committee.





Naeto C was spotted in Kwara State, where he is currently serving as a member of the Kwara PDP election committee for the primary. The exercise took place at Kwara Hotel, Ilorin, the state capital, and it was gathered that the rapper is among the election committee nominated by the PDP headquarters for the primary.





The committee is headed by Charles Menabbo.





Naeto C is the son of Kema Chikwe who was a former Nigerian Federal Minister of Aviation, who also held the position of National Women Leader of the PDP for many years.