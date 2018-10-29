Family Of Missing Policeman Sent On Foreign Mission Raises Alarm On His Whereabout

Published:

CKN News received this from the family of this missing policeman



DSP Tope Falode, is a prosecuting police officer. He and two other officers left for an International mission since September 4, 2018 but the Nigeria Police can not say exactly where they are. Cameroon authorities refused to make any official statement on their whereabouts . Prayers of children of God is requested in order to reunite them alive to their families.

