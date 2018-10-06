Familiar Forces Controlling Buhari’s Residence - Chris Okotie

Published:





Politicians have made sacrifices to deities to stay in power and as such those in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, are under their control, a presidential aspirant Chris Okotie has alleged.





Okotie, the lead pastor of the Household of God Church, also said the recent tremors in Abuja was caused by prayers offered by Christians.





According to him, the revelation by Reuben Abati, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, that there are mystical powers controlling the country’s seat of power, the Aso Rock, is in line with the Bible.





“Dr Abati was absolutely right. Everywhere in the world, there are powers that control the government,” the said.





“Ephesians 6:12 says, ‘We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, powers and the rulers of the darkness of this world and spiritual wickedness in the high places.’





“What happens in the seat of government is the result of operations in the subterranean spirit.





“For instance, in Aso Rock and in its environs, certain sacrifices had been made in the past by certain past leaders to ensure a certain favour from the deities that they were appeasing.





“What they do is to bury the sacrifices in those locations. The deities draw on the sacrifice and determine what would happen in that location because spirits are territorial.





“There are many of them like that in Nigeria. So, that is part of the reason why governance from Abuja has been extremely difficult. What Abati said is absolutely true.





“Recently, there were tremors in Abuja and I have said this in church that it’s not because Abuja is prone to earthquake; it’s that the prayers of the Nigerian saints have begun to shake the subterranean spirits that are underground, according to the revelation we have in the scripture.





“It wasn’t a geological occurrence. It was spiritual. With the shaking of the seat of government, the end of these subterranean powers has already begun.





“My counsel to the praying Christians is that they should fire on because their prayers are being answered and that is a clear indication that God is already in this with us and that is why I said something is going to happen. That tremor is indicative of God working underground, and it’s really powerful.”





Source: Punch

