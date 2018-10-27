Fake Naval Officer Arrested While Attempting To Bail A Cultist Police Net

Published:



32-year-old Chime Nwankwo, who has been parading himself as a naval officer was recently arrested when he visited the office of Anti-Cultism unit of the Lagos State Police Command in the Gbagada area of the state.





The Imo State indigene had gone to the police station last Sunday to stand surety for his friend who was arrested for cultism.





To facilitate the bail, he was said to have introduced himself as a naval rating, presenting a fake identity card bearing his name, photograph and purported force number. It was gathered that a policeman Nwankwo met with at the station and became suspicious in the course of their interaction took him up on the ID card.





He was subsequently detained after allegedly giving unsatisfactory responses. A police source revealed that Nwankwo later confessed that he went for the Nigerian Navy training about five years ago. He, however, said he withdrew from the exercise after six months.





“The suspect went to the Anti-Cultism unit with a navy ID card with service no: F3973, bearing his name and picture. He claimed to be a member of the Nigerian Navy attached to Enugu State. His intention was to use the ID card to deceive the police to secure the bail of an arrested suspected cult member,” the source said.





Nwankwo, however owned up to the offence, adding that he used the ID card to ease his friend’s bail. The suspect, who denied using the ID card for fraud, said he used it to protect himself against any form of harassment.





He said, “I went for the Nigerian Navy training in 2013 in Enugu, but I did not finish the exercise. My mother asked me to quit the training. Afterwards, I moved down to Lagos and started selling decoration materials. Last week, a friend of mine was arrested while he was going to work. He is a Disc Jockey in a hotel. I came to the station with the ID card so that he could be released quickly. I did not know it would turn out like this. I have pleaded with the police to forgive me. My wife is pregnant. I only used the ID card to protect myself.”





The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the case, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

