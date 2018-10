Published:





Last night, a send off banquet was held in honour of the out-going governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.





Some notable faces at the event include, PDP National leader, Uche Secondus, Speaker house of reps, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Dino Melaye, Femi Fani Kayode and others.





See more photos below....









Share This