Exclusive:Outrage Over Attempt To Demote Gallant Police Oficer ACP Abba Kyari,Others

Published:

There has been serious outrage across the country over an attempt by some powerful individuals to demote the newly promoted Head of the Police IRT team ACP Abba Kyari and his men by some powerful forces at the Police Service Commission.



CKN News exclusively learnt that the Names of all Officers In IRT, TIU Promoted recent;y as a result of their gallant and outstanding Operations which led to the Arrest of Nigeria’s Most Notorious and Sophisticated Kidnap Kingpin Billionaire Kidnapper Evans and his Group.



Arrest of Nigeria’s most deadly Kidnapper Vampire and his Group, Arrest of the Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the Kidnapping of Chibok School Girls in Borno State, Kidnappers Of the Ikorodu and Turkish School Girls in Lagos and Ogun States, Arresting Of Hundreds Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way etc who were initially exempted from the demotion list Compiled by the New Police Service Commission Board were added to the list because a member of the Commission's board from North West insisted that IRT Personnel who arrested Evans, Vampire and the Boko Haram Chibok School Girls Kidnappers must also be demoted because they have not done anything outstanding.



CKN News investigation revealed that the promotion of the officers followed all the due processes Prescribed by the Laws of the land.



On the Strength of that, The Federal High Court Abuja has given a stay of execution of the recommendations.



It has also restrained the Police Service Commission from demoting the gallant officers and will soon face a date for the hearing of the suit instituted by the petitioners

Share This