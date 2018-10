Published:

Former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Ihedioha has won the PDP Gubernatorial Primaries in Imo State.Few Minutes ago (at exactly 4am this early morning the keenly contested Imo PDP Guber Primaries came to an end with former Deputy Speaker of House of Reps Emeka Ihedioha scoring 1, 723 to emerge winner while his closest rival, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu got 1, 282 to come second while Sen. Athan Achonu 63 votes, Prof. Jude Njoku 21, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru 7, Mr. Benneth Ezeji 1.