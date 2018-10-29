Ex-Ekiti Governor Fayose Spent Weekend At Ikoyi Prison

Published:





Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose who was granted bail by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on October 24th reportedly spent the weekend in prison as he failed to meet his bail conditions.





Fayose who is facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N2.2 billion was granted N50 million bail and the judge ordered that he should provide two sureties who must issue a N50 million bond in a reputable bank as well as possess three years tax clearance.





However, Fayose, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has struggled to meet the bail conditions and could not do so on Friday before close of business.





His media aide, Lere Olayinka on Friday afternoon tweeted, “on Fayose’s bail, as at 2pm today, all necessary documents were filed before the court and verified. Hopefully, he should be out of custody by Monday. We thank Nigerians for their support”.





He, therefore, spent the weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, where he is currently being held. He will be hopefully released today Monday.

