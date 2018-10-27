Ex-Corps Member Shot Dead Moments After Presenting His Discharge Certificate To His Parents

Published:





Ochoche Dickson Iduh, a Business Administration graduate who just completed his NYSC program has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Adoka/Ojira Streets, Otukpo, Benue State in the wee hours of Friday.





Dickson lost his life after two rival cult groups launched attack on themselves in the area. The said battle has been going on over a week before the Friday attacks, with three others killed few weeks earlier.





Late Dickson was in Benue State to show his NYSC discharge certificate to his parents.

