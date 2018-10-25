Ethiopia Gets First Female President

Published:





Following the sudden resignation of former President Mulatu Teshome on Wednesday, Ethopia's parliament has appointed a new president. The role has been given to Ms Zewde Sahle-Work, an experienced diplomat who most recently held a position with the United Nations.





Her election to the ceremonial position comes a week after Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women.





In her acceptance speech, President Sahle-Work spoke about the importance of maintaining peace. She was voted in after the unexpected resignation of her predecessor, Mulatu Teshome yesterday October 24th. Teshome, who has been the East African country’s head of state since October 2013, submitted his letter of resignation to the Ethiopian parliament’s two houses.





In the Ethiopian constitution, the post of president is ceremonial with the prime minister holding the political power.

