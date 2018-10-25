Entire Bus Passengers Die In Osun Auto Crash..(Viewers Discretion Adviced) CKN NIGERIA Published: October 25, 2018 The entire passengers in a commercial bus died today in a ghastly car crashed that occurred at Erinjesa Osun State. CKN News I reporter at the scene Arodudu Oluwaseun said it involved a trailer ,a fully loaded passenger bus and a car. The victims include children and adults.As at the time of writing this report ,the number of casualties were yet to be known. Categories: slider Society Share This
