Thursday, 25 October 2018

Entire Bus Passengers Die In Osun Auto Crash..(Viewers Discretion Adviced)

Published: October 25, 2018
The entire passengers in a commercial bus died today in a ghastly car crashed that occurred at Erinjesa Osun State.

CKN News I reporter at the scene Arodudu Oluwaseun said it involved a trailer ,a fully loaded passenger bus and a car.

The victims include children and adults.As at the time of writing this report ,the number of casualties were yet to be known.



