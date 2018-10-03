Ekweremadu Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket For Enugu West

Published:

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has won the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for the Enugu West Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections.





In the senatorial primary conducted at the Enugu-West zonal headquarters, Awgu, Ekweremadu polled 690 votes to beat his closest rival, Isaac Okah, who garnered 84 votes.





In his acceptance speech, Ekweremadu declared the primary election as the best in the country and an example of a free, fair and credible election.





He praised his co-contestants for joining the race, noting that he had absolutely nothing against those who contested against him.





“This is the true spirit of democracy and, as a person, I like peaceful contests. I salute and urge them to join hands with me to ensure that the PDP works as a family to win the main election and continue to deliver quality representation to our people. I will continue to be fair and equitable to all.”he said

