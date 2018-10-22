Ekiti Workers Suspend One-Month Strike

Published:





Local government workers in Ekiti State have suspended their one-month strike following the part payment of their accumulated leave bonus.





The workers under the aegis of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), confirmed that they had started receiving alerts even as they are expected to resume at their duty posts on Monday (today).





NULGE also commended the state governor Kayode Fayemi for what they called his “prompt intervention” in ensuring the payment.





It was learned that the decision to suspend the strike was taken at an emergency NULGE State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday.





A communique suspending the strike was signed by Bunmi Ajimoko and Aleru Suleiman, NULGE President and Secretary.





The communique read: “NULGE, Ekiti State, held an emergency meeting today, Sunday, 21st October, 2018, and resolved that since the money approved as part payment of 2016 leave bonus has dropped in various local government accounts and some staff members have started receiving alerts of the payment, the Union wishes to suspend over ONE-month-old strike action today.





“All members of the Union are hereby directed to resume full activities at their various local government councils and boards and commissions from this day.





“NULGE uses this medium to thank all her members for their patience, perseverance and solidarity during the course of our struggle.





“Finally, the Union wishes to appreciate the government of Dr John Kayode Fayemi for his prompt intervention.”

