Ekiti State APC Treasurer Assassinated Few Hours After Fayemi Was Sworn In

Gunmen have reportedly killed Moses Adeoye, the treasurer of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State

Adeoye was murdered on Wednesday evening at his residence in Otun, Moba local government area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer Caleb Ikechukwu, said the police is investigating the matter.

He said: “The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we have started our investigation to make sure, we apprehend all the perpetrators of this act.

“We commiserate with his family and assured the people of Ekiti state that the police is on top of this matter.”

The deceased is the immediate past APC chairman of Moba local government area.

