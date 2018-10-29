Ekiti PDP Lawmaker Shot By Gunmen Is Dead

Published:





A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Hon. Micheal Adedeji, who was shot in the head by gunmen on Friday, is dead.





The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Jackson Adebayo, confirmed his death to newsmen on Monday.





“The lawmaker died at the Federal Medical Center, Ido Ekiti, early this morning.”





He said details of the deceased’s burial will be released later in the day.





Adedeji, a member of the PDP, was attacked while travelling along Ikere-Akure road.

