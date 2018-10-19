Ekiti Muslim Youths Accuses Fayemi Of Bias In Recent Appointments

Published:





The Muslim community in Ekiti state has turned down three appointments made so far by Governor Kayode Fayemi, since he was sworn in on Tuesday.





It was learned that the group referred to the appointments as lopsided.





Coordinator of the state chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, (NACOMYO), Tajudeen Ahmed, said it was a grand plan to totally marginalise the Muslim community in the state.”





The Muslims faithful said the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Chief Press Secretary was against balance and fairness against the Muslim community which Fayemi promised.





He said: "The exclusion of Muslims from the principal officers of this administration is worrisome, unjust, condemnable and unacceptable."





The Ekiti Muslim community saw the appointments as a calculated attempt to exclude Muslims from the fundamental aspect of decision making process in Ekiti State.”





"Excluding Muslims from the first three important appointments announced by the governor is shocking and highly disturbing to all Muslims in the state.”

