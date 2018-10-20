EFCC To Move Fayose To Lagos For Trial

Published:





Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, will most likely begin his trial at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday.





Ahead of the trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is expected to move Fayose from Abuja to Lagos this weekend.





According to The Nation, the EFCC confirmed Friday that Fayose has been served charges and trial notice.





CKN News also gathered that the EFCC also charged his hotel, Spotless Investment Limited, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.





According to the anti-graft body, Fayose got N1.3bn when he “ought to have known that the said fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).





Dasuki was the National Security Adviser at the time in 2014, and the EFCC believes that Fayose committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended in 2012) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”





In addition, he was also alleged to have sent his aide Abiodun Agbele to collect N1.3bn from former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro in June 2014; said to be from Dasuki’s office.

