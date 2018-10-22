EFCC Lists Obanikoro ,21 Others To Testify Against Fayose In Court

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded arrangements for the commencement of the trial of the immediate past former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.





The agency filed 11 count charges against Fayose, accusing the former governor of benefitting from N4.65billion slush funds allocated by the Office of National Security Adviser(ONSA) during the Goodluck Jonathan Administration.





The Commission alleged that Fayose was allegedly allocated N1.219 billion and $5million respectively from the funds.





He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos, tomorrow after being handed his flight ticket last night.





The EFCC has listed 22 witnesses including a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who allegedly ferried the N1.219billion and $5m in cash in two chartered jets to him.





Other key witnesses are a former Director of Finance in the office of National Security Adviser, Salisu Shuaibu and Ayotunde Owope, who was Fayose’s account officer.





Obanikoro’s statement to the EFCC on the deal revealed who got what from the funds.





Part of the case seen by Concise News, the EFCC said: “During and before the Ekiti Governorship election in 2014 around June 2014. Mr. Ayodele Fayose who was then the candidate of PDP in Ekiti State called and asked if the NSA (Col. Sambo Dasuki rtd) has reached him (Obanikoro) with any information or message. Senator Obanikoro answered in the negative but promised to call the NSA and revert back to him.





“He spoke to the then NSA who informed him that he had a message which will be transmitted through him to Ayodele Fayose and further requested for an account in which the said message will be transferred or delivered for onward transfer or delivery to Ayodele Fayose. Senator Obanikoro then called Fayose and confirmed to him that a message will be delivered to him any moment from that time as confirmed by the NSA.





“He sourced for an account Slyvan Mcnamara Limited and forwarded same to the NSA, Sambo Ibrahim Dasuki. On 5th June, the first transaction of N200 million entered into the account and on 16th June, 2014, the sum of N2 Billion was transferred into the account, making it a total sum of N2.2 Billion paid into Mcnamara with Diamond Bank domiciled in Lagos.





“He acknowledged the receipt of the funds to the NSA who instructed that the funds be given to Ayodele Fayose, the funds came from the office of the National Security Adviser and SAS imprest main account respectively.





“Ayodele Fayose called Senantor Obanikoro several times before the money eventually came and on his last call, he confirmed the transfer of the money into the account and the instruction of NSA. Ayodele Fayose said N1.2 billion of the money should be made available in cash while the balance should be converted into dollars. These instructions were carried out by him (Obanikoro).





“The sum of about N1 billion was given to various Bureau de Change for conversion into dollars. The dollars that were available about $4 million plus was personally handed, delivered to Fayose Ayodele, then candidate of PDP at the time by him in Ado Ekiti at Spotless Hotel, while the balance of $1 million was later collected by his SAA late Justin Erukea who brought it to him in Ekiti which he also handled over to Mr. Ayodele Fayose.





“He was not privy to the discussion between Fayose and the NSA. The balance of N1.2 billion was left and later withdrawn cash from the account in Lagos and airlifted to (Ado Ekiti) Akure where he handed over to Fayose’s associates Mr. Biodun Agbele. On arrival in Akure, he called Mr. Fayose to reconfirm, the instruction to hand over the money to Mr. Agbele who received him on arrival in Akure and reconfirmed the instructions.





“He handed over the money to Mr. Biodun Agbele and instructed his ADC (Lt. Commander Adewale) to escort him (Agbele) to the bank since he indicated that he wanted to take the money to the bank. On arrival, he saw bullion vans packed to convey the money to the bank. The bullion vans were provided by the bank (Zenith bank). The bank manager was also present.”

Share This