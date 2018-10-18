EFCC Gets Court Approval To Detain Fayose For Two Weeks

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly obtained a remand order from a Federal Capital Territory High Court to keep the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for two weeks.





It was learned that Fayose could stay with the anti-graft investigators for more than two weeks depending on the outcome of the investigation





"We have obtained a court order to hold Fayose for at least two weeks pending investigation. He could be released earlier or later than two weeks depending on the outcome of investigation,” Punch quoted an official of the commission as saying.





Fayose is still being interrogated by the commission, more than two days after he submitted himself to the anti-graft investigators in Abuja.





The former governor is being probed based on allegations that he received N1.3bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the then Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro in 2014.





The funds were said to be part of the N4.7bn allegedly handed to Obanikoro by the then National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

