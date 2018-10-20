EFCC Finally Files N1.3bn Corruption Charges Against Ex-Governor Fayose

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed corruption charges against former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose.





Also included in the charge list is the hotel owned by him.





According to the anti-graft body, Fayose got N1.3bn when he “ought to have known that the said fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).





Dasuki was the National Security Adviser at the time in 2014, and the EFCC believes that Fayose committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended in 2012) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”





In addition, he was also alleged to have sent his aide Abiodun Agbele to collect N1.3bn from former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro in June 2014; said to be from Dasuki’s office.





According to the EFCC, the N1.3bn was flown to Akure Airport and Obanikoro handed over the money to Agbele, who is standing trial for corruption.





The EFCC said officials of Zenith Bank arrived at the Akure Airport tarmac in a bullion van to convey all the cash to the bank’s vault located at 13, Alagbaka Estate, Akure.





Fayose was said to have used part of the cash to procure houses in Abuja and Lagos which have been seized and his bank accounts with a balance of N380m frozen.





However, no date has been fixed for the hearing.

