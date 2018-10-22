EFCC Finally Arraign Fayose Over Alleged N2.2 Billion Fraud (Photos)

Published:





The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has been arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N2.2 billion fraud.









Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had listed a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Alex Otti, and 20 others to testify against the former governor.









An 11-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering has been slammed on Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, by the EFCC.

