EFCC Arrests Ekiti State Barber For Internet Fraud

The Ibadan zonal office of EFCC has arrested one Oke Omoniyi Benjamin (33) from Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State, for internet fraud.





Benjamin was arrested sequel to an Intelligent Report received on 27th August, 2018, alleging that he is into internet fraud and has also defrauded a number of foreigners of their money through fraudulent schemes.





The report however stated that Benjamin used the proceeds of his fraud to buy two cars, and also own a unisex salon known as Signatures Unisex Salon located at No. 238, Ilawe Road, opposite Baptist School, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.





At the point of arrest, Operatives of the Commission recovered an Acura TL, 2010 with Registration Number BDG 969FH and a Lexus ES 300, 2002 with Registration Number EPE 829FJ, two Laptops, two Phones, forged documents and several counterfeit cheques of various foreign Banks.





Benjamin however, admitted to the allegations against him and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

