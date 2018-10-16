EFCC Arraigns Two Men For Criminal Conspiracy And Forgery

Published:





The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arraigned the duo of Aliyu Ibrahim Abdullahi and Isiayaka Mohammed before Justice ZB Abubakar of the Federal High Court Kaduna on a two count charge bordering on Criminal Conspiracy and Forgery.





The suspects allegedly in 2017 sold a Space Wagon with chasis No.WVWZZZ7MZXV030601 to the complainant from one Marhaba Motors Nigeria Limited at the cost of N1,320,000 (One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira).





According to the complainant, upon payment for the car, he was issued documents inclusive of a customs duty particulars which he put together for registration of the the said vehicle and number MKA 351 YJ was assigned to him.





In the course of theiir arraignment, they pleaded not guilty to the charges read against them and defence Counsel, Raymond Emeto moved to make an oral application for bail for the accused persons but prosecuting counsel, Sa'ad Hannafi Sa'ad opposed the oral application.





He further asked the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody till a formal application as regards their bail is perfected. Justice Abubakar remanded the accused persons in prison custody till the 17th of October, 2018 for hearing on their bail application and possible commencement of trial.

