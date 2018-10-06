Ebonyi State NUJ Vice Chairman Dies In Robbery Attack

Published:

NUJ ZONE C (SOUTH EAST) DECLARES ONE-WEEK MOURNING FOR SAM NWEKEWe received with shock and pain in our hearts, the news of the tragic loss to the cold hand of death, of one of our vibrant members and Vice Chairman of Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade (Sir) Sam Nweke.Nweke died in the hands of the wicked men of the darkness, armed robbers, who blocked the bus that Ebonyi contingents were traveling back with after the just concluded 6th Triennial Delegates Conference of NUJ at Abeokuta, Ogun State between 3rd to 5th October, 2018.Reports reaching us indicate that Nweke was hit by another vehicle during ensuing melee after armed robbers ordered him to lie down during robbery operations.This is indeed a sad moment for NUJ family, particularly Zone C after streaks of victories, with the emergence of Comrade Chris Isiguzo, Comrade Petrus Obi and Comrade Kenneth Ofoma, as National President, Vice President Zone C and Secretary Zone C respectively, after the conference.We there express our deep condolences to the immediate family of Sam Nweke, Ebonyi State Council of NUJ and entire NUJ family in Nigeria.We equally express our sympathies to other colleagues wounded in the unfortunate incident, and wish them quick healing.We call on security agencies to do the needful by apprehending these hoodlums and bringing them to book.As a mark of respect, NUJ Zone C hereby declares a week-long mourned ng period for our departed colleague, Nweke, starting from today. Members are expected to wear black arm bands throughout the period of mourning.May the soul of Comrade Sam Nweke and other faithful departed rest in peace, Amen!Signed:Comrade Petrus ObiVice President, NUJ Zone CComrade Kenneth OfomaSecretary, NUJ Zone C