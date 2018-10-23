DSS Denies Helping Nnamdi Kanu Escape Nigeria

Published:





The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed allegation that five of its personnel allegedly aided the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to escape from Nigeria.





Kanu escaped from his abode in Umuahia, Abia State on September 14, 2017. He, however, showed up in Jerusalem, Israel last Friday.





In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya described the rumour as malicious.





He said: "The Service wishes to state that the news is fake, mischievous and defamatory. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators.





"The public should, by now, have noted the antics of Kanu, IPOB and their collaborators whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumours, gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and officials.





"The DSS is aware that some unscrupulous elements are keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedoms of all persons as guaranteed in the Constitution and as well disrupt the forthcoming general elections.





"The DSS will not stand by idly and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims.“It is to be further emphasised that the indissolubility, unity and indivisibility of our beloved country is sacred.”

Share This