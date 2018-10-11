Don't Vote For Buhari In 2019 ,Shiites Movement Tells Members

Published:





Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) from the South West have called on people of the Yoruba ethnic group not to vote for President Buhari in the 2019 election.





The group stated this during a protest they organized in Abuja yesterday to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife who have been in detention since 2015 after the clash members of his organization had with the Nigerian Army in Kaduna state.





The South West Coordinator of the group, Muftau Zakariya, who led members of the group in the protest, marched to the entrance of the Presidential Villa.





"We came to protest today in Abuja to seek the release of our leader and convince government to obey court order. The court has ordered that El-Zakzaky should be released and should be paid N50 million as damages to him and his wife, because of the illegal detention he has been subjected to. But today, the government has refused to obey that order.





"I am especially using this opportunity to talk to my fellow Yoruba men. No Yoruba man that is freely born should vote for Buhari. Buhari has killed his own people. Somebody that kills Northerners, Hausas and the elite; who shot a Muslim scholar, who jailed him and refused to grant him bail.





Let me tell you the equivalent of what Buhari has done; It's like somebody catching Pastor Adeboye at RCCG, and proceeds to shoot and jail him. Can anybody expect that there is nobody in Yorubaland he cannot jail; of course, he can jail anybody.





"If a President can go to the Nigerian Bar Association and tell them that he will not obey the rule of law where security is concerned, it shows you how shallow-minded this man is. This is the man that swore an oath on the Koran, because he is a Muslim to obey the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He still believes that he is a military dictator and that Nigerians that he rules over are mere animals and that he can do whatever he likes to us.





"That is why I am using this avenue to appeal to Nigerians. Anybody that votes for Buhari is voting for somebody that does not believe in the rule of law. Anybody that votes for Buhari is voting for somebody that believes that killings should continue in Benue, Zamfara and other parts of the country.





"Do you think when Yoruba people die, or any other person dies in Nigeria, he cares? This man does not care; that is why we should just give him red card to just go back to Daura and start farming." Zakariya said





The protesters were prevented from gaining entry into the Presidential Villa by stern-looking policemen.

