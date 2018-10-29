Don't Support Buhari In 2019 - Yoruba Youths Warn Tinubu

Published:





Yoruba youths under the name the Yoruba Youth Socio - cultural Association has warned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu against supporting President Muhammadu Buhari reelection in 2019.





The President of the YYSA, Mr Olalekan Hammed , made the position of the group known in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Sunday.





He said it had become obvious that the All Progressives Congress and Buhari did not value the contributions of Tinubu towards the party and the emergence of Buhari as the President in 2015.





Hammed said the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Tinubu did not hold any post within the APC was justifiable, saying Buhari had written the Independent National Electoral Commission to state that he was the national leader of the APC.





The statement said,“The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately wrote INEC to affirm his position as the APC national leader vindicates the former President Obasanjo who had sometime challenged the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to state his roles in the APC as the national leader of the party.





"Constitutionally, APC has no reasonable provision for him (Tinubu) in the party and he has been used and dumped.





"It would have been better and respectable, provided Mr Buhari did not write to INEC or talk about the issue . The letter he wrote to the electoral umpire to attest that he is the party's national leader was aimed at ridiculing Tinubu.





"Yoruba people understand body language more than any other tribe in Nigeria. There is no sense in staying with people who do not appreciate your presence or feel your impact. The YYSA implores Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to think twice before supporting Buhari's re-election bid. There is no difference between someone who steals your property and someone who shows no gratitude for all the favour rendered to him.”

