Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the same seat in the 2019 election.





In 2015, Melaye won the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In April 2018, there was been an attempt to recall the senator. However, the move flopped following a low turn-out for the signature the verification.

