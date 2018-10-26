Diamond Bank Chairman, Three Directors Resign

Published:





The chairman of the board of Diamond Bank Oluseyi Bickerseth and three other directors of the bank have resigned.





The bank announced the resignation in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and signed by Uzoma Uja, company secretary, on Thursday.





The notice read: “We wish to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the public that the following Non-Executive Directors have resigned from the Board of Diamond Bank Plc with immediate effect:





Mr. Oluseyi Bickersteth

Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi

Mrs. Juliet Anammah

Mrs. Aisha Oyebode





“The directors are resigning for varied personal reasons, which will include focusing on their priorities. Diamond Bank will update the market with any further development in due course,” it added.





Bickersteth was appointed as the chairman of the bank in July.





Diamond Bank began operations in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2005.

