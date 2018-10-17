Desperation Makes Nigerian Youths Take To Sahara Desert And Mediterrean Sea..Buhari

Published:





President Buhari has said that the sheer desperation that makes Nigerian youths dare both the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, all in the bid to take up menial jobs in Europe, is hurting the pride of the country and that his government will do everything it can to make Nigeria a liveable place for young men and women.





President Buhari said this during a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Peingeondjabi Shipoh.





With great potentials in Africa, President Buhari decried illegal exodus to Europe, at grave risk to lives and limbs, and then pledged: "We will do our best to make our country live-able again."





The outgoing High Commissioner, who spent four years and eleven months in Nigeria, said the country had become second home for himself and his family, submitting.





"I enjoyed great support in carrying out my duties. I return home with absolute satisfaction that our two countries are more than ready for intra-African trade and exchange of state visits by the leaders. Our two countries have a lot in common, and Africa can only be developed by Africans themselves."





Mr Shipoh wished Nigeria successful general elections in 2019.

